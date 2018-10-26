Top tips for Jacaranda Festival

NEVER be unprepared during the Jacaranda Festival with this list of top tips.

FOLD UP CHAIR

It's one of those things you might miss off your things to bring list but a chair is very handy during the Jacaranda festival season. Avoid sore legs, wasting time looking for seating and it will allow you to get the best views at events.

WEAR SUNSCREEN

Remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap. You will spend long periods of time in the sun and sunburn is no joke.

BRING GOLD COINS

Bring a kitty of gold coins, so you are always prepared. Most of the functions- not all- charge a gold coin to fundraise for next years event or to go towards other charities in the Clarence Valley.

COMFORTABLE SHOES

Wear comfortable walking shoes. I can't express this enough! You will do a lot of walking for the various events, and nothing is worse than having sore feet from uncomfortable shoes.

BRING AN UMBRELLA

You can never be too prepared. You don't want to be wet during the crowing on Jacaranda Thursday or any other important events.

TRY JACARANDA ICE-CREAM

Head on down to I-Scream and try the limited edition Jaca' Ice-cream influenced by the colour of the Jacaranda blossoms. I promise it doesn't taste like flowers (it's flavour is blueberry's). Learn about what this magical ice-cream is all about here.

HOT AIR BALLOON FLIGHT

Byron Bay Ballooning will be back for the Jacaranda Festival, with flights operating on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November. This once in a lifetime opportunity will see you floating above Grafton with the perfect view of the Jacaranda trees in full bloom!

BEST SPOTS FOR JACARANDAS

Lucky for you we have mapped out the best spots to gaze upon the blossomed Jacarandas. Visit here for the comprehensive list of best spots.

BE SAFE- WATCH YOUR MATES

Remember that many roads in Grafton connect to major highways with 100s of B-doubles and very large trucks driving through daily. Watch your surroundings and don't walk out into traffic. Watch out for your friends too! Try not to take photos in the middle of our busy streets, read our article on the matter here.

REVERSE PARKING

In our Central Business District in Grafton we reverse park! Don't park straight nose in, it's illegal and you can get fined. Also, reverse parking may be daunting but it's easier to get out the spot (and saves time!). Win, win for everyone involved!

MAGPIES

It's currently breeding season which means our magpies are very protective of their young and this results in some agitated swooping birds. Be diligent and if you are swooped walk quickly and carefully away from the area. But also remember you can't harm these birds, they are a protected Australian species.

We have created a map of the worst spots for magpies so you can avoid the birds, which you can see here.