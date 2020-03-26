Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

USQ Education Researcher Tania Leach's advice for parents
Education

Top tips for school kids studying at home

Tobi Loftus
27th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A University of Southern Queensland education academic has shared tips on how school students can learn more productively at home as schools move into e-learning because of the coronavirus.

Education Researcher Tania Leach said the first thing students should do was create a space exclusively for study.

Reader poll

Do you think the State Government’s decision around schools is the right one?

View Results

"What we did was we grabbed a camping table and threw a tablecloth over it, that way you can keep everything you need there," she said.

She said students should break their learning into 20 minute chunks, taking short breaks between, and make sure to move regularly.

Mrs Leach said for those who did not have access to laptops or tablets, most apps schools use were also available on mobile phones.

For parents, Mrs Leach recommended creating a daily routine for students, as they were used to having routine in their lives.

More Stories

coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence cafe at the epicentre of COVID-19 response

        premium_icon Clarence cafe at the epicentre of COVID-19 response

        News Hospital cafe owner in a privileged position, overhearing medicos talk about the coronavirus battle while he makes them a coffee.

        Pleasant surprise for Grafton hospital staff

        premium_icon Pleasant surprise for Grafton hospital staff

        News ‘Doctors and nurses are working around the clock to protect the local community and...

        NERVOUS WAIT: Coronavirus puts 2020 league season on hold

        premium_icon NERVOUS WAIT: Coronavirus puts 2020 league season on hold

        Rugby League ‘It will take a lot of hard work to survive.’

        Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        premium_icon Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        Offbeat Move over toilet paper, the choc tops are in high demand with the sweet treat...