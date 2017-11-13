Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Top traveller gives away trade secrets

Jacaranda Festival consultant Krista Hauritz speaks to a public meeting about the festival.
Jacaranda Festival consultant Krista Hauritz speaks to a public meeting about the festival. Adam Hourigan

ONE of Australia's most influential travel writers and bloggers will be in Grafton on Tuesday to share her trade secrets on capitalising on online and print media with Clarence Valley tourism operators.

Industry operators are invited to join Australian travel writer and blogger, "The Global Goddess" Christine Retschlag and regional tourism and events consultant, Krista Hauritz for a free evening workshop on Making the Most of Online and Print Media.

The free workshop is on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Vines in Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Sporting stalwart surprised by award recognition

Sporting stalwart surprised by award recognition

IT WAS an emotional moment for Lower Clarence sporting stalwart Rob Sutherland as he walked off the stage into the embrace of his grandchildren.

WIRES: Swans make a graceful exit

Swan and cygnets sunbaking on the lawn, waiting for the latest news items, behind the Sunshine Coast Daily's newsroom at Maroochydore. Photo Greg Miller / Sunshine Coast Daily

Swans make their way back into the wild

Driven Kalani keeps on achieving goals

Kalani Ives is awarded the junior sportsperson of the year female award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Yamba nipper claims biggest award in her budding career.

Breward is people's choice at sport awards

PEOPLE'S CHAMP: Lawrence AFL star Georgia Breward won the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

People's choiuce poll gets record number of votes in 2017.

Local Partners