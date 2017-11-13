Top traveller gives away trade secrets

ONE of Australia's most influential travel writers and bloggers will be in Grafton on Tuesday to share her trade secrets on capitalising on online and print media with Clarence Valley tourism operators.

Industry operators are invited to join Australian travel writer and blogger, "The Global Goddess" Christine Retschlag and regional tourism and events consultant, Krista Hauritz for a free evening workshop on Making the Most of Online and Print Media.

The free workshop is on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Vines in Grafton.