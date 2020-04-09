ONE of Australia's most prestigious universities will admit its next crop of undergraduates based on Year 11 results, due to the chaos COVID-19 has wreaked on classrooms this year.

Australian National University chancellor Julie Bishop said applications for 2021 were already open, and students would receive unconditional offers based on their work in Year 11.

"ANU recognises the enormous disruption and uncertainty facing Year 12 students and their families with the challenge of studying through this response to coronavirus," she said.

"It will give those students wanting to study at ANU certainty and hopefully remove much of the stress and anxiety of undertaking Year 12 study this year with all the disruption and challenges state to state that the coronavirus has wreaked on our education system."

Nudgee College vice-captain Michael Jones said ANU's decision was fair as it gave those directly affected by COVID-19 'a safety net'.

"I think it's a good idea because some people have been strongly affected by the situation," he said.

Nudgee College Year 12 students Patrick Kelly, 17, and Michael Jones, 17, studying at home in Aspley. Picture: Liam Kidston

"We are fortunate to have a good online learning system, but other schools might not have it as easy."

Michael, who plans to go to university next year, is missing the chance to make the most of his final year at school due to the virus.

"I think for us it's such a hype up to get to Grade 12, now I guess we know when we come back we will definitely make the most of it," he said.

Applications for ANU are open until May 25 and unconditional offers will be made in August.

Successful applicants will also be guaranteed student accommodation in Canberra.

Originally published as Top uni takes students based on Year 11 results