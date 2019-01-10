Topless women protest on busy Sydney strip

Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks by Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, right, before leaving the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Picture: AP

A GROUP of topless women have protested in Martin Place for a Saudi woman who fled her family with the goal of gaining asylum in Australia after a UN agency granted her refugee status.

The Australian government said it was considering Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun for refugee resettlement, in a case that has advanced rapidly since the weekend when the 18-year-old barricaded herself in an airport hotel in Thailand and publicised her case on social media.

Secret Sisterhood’s topless protest in Martin Place this morning.



Four women - who only wore jeans - shocked bystanders after holding large signs which said "Let her in" and "Rahaf sisterhood hero."

"We're here to support her and we want to bring her to Australia and we want to be here to kind of show our support for her," one protester said in a Facebook video.

Ms al-Qunun arrived in Bangkok on a flight from Kuwait on Saturday, and planned to continue to Australia, where she held a tourist visa.

But after being detained by Thai authorities, she refused to board a flight back to Kuwait. After grabbing worldwide attention with dramatic posts on social media in which she said she feared for her safety if made to return home to her family, Ms al-Qunun eventually was placed in the care of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as her bid for refugee status was considered.

Sunrise had blocked it's live background in its studios this morning but it is unknown whether it was due to the protest.