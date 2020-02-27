Torpedoes unleash on Mid North Coast swimming carnival

South Grafton star Andrea Thomson returned from the NSW Country Swimming Championships last weekend to win seven of her races at the Mid North Coast Combined High Schools swimming Carnival in Grafton. Photo: K Bowers

SWIMMING:Grafton played host to the Mid North Coast Combined High Schools swimming carnival on Monday and Clarence Valley swimmers came up trumps in the pool.

Two of the region’s top swimming stars, Andrea Thomson of South Grafton High School and Jack Leeson of Grafton High School, were in fine form at the inter-school event.

Enjoying a sensational year in the pool, Thomas put her best foot forward ahead of the carnival with six top-10 finishes at the NSW Country Championships.

Thomson then returned to Grafton to compete in the Mid North Coast Zone CHS event on Monday, winning all seven of her events, some with record times, to gain her spot in the North Coast regionals next Tuesday.

Grafton High School swimmer Jack Leeson won all his events at the Mid North Coast Zone CHSchools Swimming carnival in Grafton on Monday.

Grafton High star Leeson was dominant at his stomping ground around the corner from his school, winning of his races on the day as well.

The regional championships will take place in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday and our Clarence Valley school representatives are ready to shake up the competition against some of the region’s best.