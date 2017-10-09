Torrential rain, wild winds, 6300 without power

Megashots Photography took this picture on the Clarence River at Illarwil she said there was pretty ferocious wind, and then heavy rain.

WORSE than a storm with cyclone tendencies is how one person described the horror of Friday night's storm.

With power going out across the Clarence Valley and more than 20mm of rain falling in under 20 minutes, the storm may have been short-lived, but it caused issues for residents into the following day.

In the 24 hours to 9am Saturday, the Grafton Agricultural Station had received 31mm of rain, however the predicted hail did not hit the Valley.

The area just west of Grafton, including Seelands, Eatonsville, Waterview Heights and the surrounding areas seemed to bear the brunt of the storm.

Trees fell down across both the Pacific Highway and Gwydir Highway, causing issues for motorists.

On Eatonsville Rd, Essential Energy crews from all over the Norther Rivers were working to restore power after trees fell across the road, taking out powerlines on the way. Powerlines were in working order by 3pm the following day.

On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the power company said crews were expected to be working on the clean-up of that particular site for about six hours.

"At the height of the storm 6,300 customers were without power with the majority of damage due to trees coming down over powerlines and general damage to the network,” a spokesperson said.

On Saturday morning, there were still 700 residents in the Clarence Valley without power.

Essential Energy crews from Lismore, Casino, Coffs Harbour and Kyogle were on the ground with crews from Grafton and Maclean to help with repairs.

NSW State Emergency Services duty operations officer Sharon Fox said the SES had received a significant number of calls to jobs in the Clarence Valley on Friday night.

"We've had about 24 call in the Clarence Valley in total,” she said.