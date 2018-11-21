Tossers abound in Grafton town

According to the photographer, this picture hardly captures the mess he was confronted with at the Grafton Sailing Club this morning.

YOU can tell how entitled your community thinks it is when they treat the place like a garbage dump.

Rather than being greeted with the impressive expanse of the Clarence River down at the local sailing sheds this morning, the view was somewhat depleted for one morning walker thanks to the expanse of KFC packaging that was left scattered all over place, just metres away from a glaring red council bin.

The junk food war zone was, in both senses, a giant 'flipping of the bird*' to the community and the environment.

Yeah, funny to the consumers of what the kids call 'dirty bird' at the time but not so much to the locals who tirelessly, and without complaint, pick up after these culprits' sorry lazy arses day after day.

Littering is a pretty lame crime to commit. From fishers who can't be bothered putting their bait wrappers in a bin, to idiots who think cigarette butts aren't big enough to count as rubbish, its insidious presence is felt around our green spaces, street corners and gutters. Thankfully 10c refunds on cans and bottles has helped eliminate some of the regular offenders by enticing them financially (it doesn't take much).

But the only way to break this brain-dead habit completely is to start policing it and fining offenders on the spot. Cutting into their junk food or smoking budget is going to be more effective than an advertising slogan.