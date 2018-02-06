Menu
Lifestyle

Aussies lagging behind with pet insurance

Jack Batty and Charlotte Thomas with their six month old dog Trooper. They are looking for pet insurance options. Picture: AAP Image/Matt Loxton
by Anthony Keane

CHARLOTTE Thomas and Jack Batty are looking to buy pet insurance for their Golden Retriever-Poodle cross, Trooper.

"My aunty is a vet and has urged me strongly to get it," Ms Thomas said. Getting in early with pet insurance was a good idea before any genetic problems revealed themselves, she said.

The Australian Veterinary Association says we have one of the highest rates of pet ownership on the planet, with animals in 5.7 million of the nation's 9.2 million households - about 62 per cent of all homes.

However, only 26 per cent of households with dogs and 19 per cent with cats have pet insurance, it says. Key reasons for ignoring it have been cost, lack of perceived value, or simply not thinking about it, the AVA says.

Like all forms of insurance, pet cover is something most people hope to never use. But veterinary costs have surged more than 20 per cent in the past five years, and common operations can now cost thousands of dollars, which means a single claim can make pet insurance worthwhile.

Jack Batty and Charlotte Thomas with their six month old dog Trooper. They are looking for pet insurance options. Picture: AAP Image/Matt Loxton
Premiums vary depending on breeds and ages, but a typical policy for a large dog can cost about $15 a week.

"I think it flies under the radar of a lot of pet owners - it's not the first thing you would consider," Ms Thomas said.

However, when you look at all the other things that people insure, "it makes it seem like a sensible thing to do," she said.

Topics:  health insurance lifehacks pet insurance

