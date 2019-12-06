'Leave now towards Casino before conditions get worse'

The Bangala Creek bushfire is out of control and at emergency level.

The Bangala Creek bushfire is out of control and at emergency level.

UPDATE, 4.25pm: PEOPLE in Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo, Duck Creek and Bottle Creek are being urged to leave now towards Casino as an out of control bushfire approaches.

The Bangala Creek fire is burning in the area of the Cataract National Park near Paddys Flat, north of Drake.

The fire is more than 2800 hectares in size and is out of control.

Hootens Rd and Paddys Flat Rd are closed between Clarence Way and the Bruxner Highway and drivers are being urged to stay away.

Current situation

The fire is burning quickly in an easterly direction. The fire has impacted on the area around Paddys Flat. The fire is burning towards the areas of Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo, Duck Creek and Bottle Creek.

Spot fires are starting ahead of the main fire front.

Hot and windy weather is seeing an increase in fire activity.

Advice

The RFS says if you are in the areas of Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo, Duck Creek and Bottle Creek, and your plan is to leave, leave now towards Casino. Leave before conditions get worse.

UPDATE 4pm: THE Myall Creek bushfire has been upgraded to Watch & Act advice level.

The fire has already burnt through more than 115,000 hectares of land.

The RFS says people in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, west of Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village should monitor conditions and know what you will do if fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Whites Lane New Italy, Korindiri Ridge Road, Gap Road and Olive Gap Road, monitor conditions.

UPDATE, 12.50pm: THE Rural Fire Service has upgraded the warning level for the Bangala Creek bushfire to emergency warning level and it is now too late to leave.

It is burning in the area of the Cataract National Park near Paddys Flat, north of Drake.

The fire is more than 1500 hectares in size and is out of control, with hot and windy weather causing an increase in fire activity.

Advice

If you are in the area of Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully, monitor conditions. Be ready to take action in case conditions change.

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire; wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.

Monitor weather conditions and weather warnings at Bureau of Meteorology.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 06/12/2019 14:30 or if the situation changes.

Original story: CONTINUING hot and dry conditions mean total fire bans for ten areas today, stretching from southern NSW to the Queensland border.

Fresh New Zealand crews have replaced the first contingency, with additional personnel from Canada arriving to assist over the weekend, the NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said.

A bush fire burning in the area of the Cataract National Park near Paddys Flat, north of Drake is at advice level after flaring up to emergency warning late yesterday. The fire is more than 1,000 hectares in size and is out of control.

All other fires in the region remain at advice level.

Current Situation

• A fire is burning in the area of the Cataract National Park, north of Drake.

• The fire is burning in a north-easterly direction towards Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully.

• Conditions have eased ahead of worsening conditions on today.

Advice

• While the immediate threat is easing, if you are in the area of Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully, monitor conditions.

• Be ready to take action in case conditions change.

• If you are threatened by fire

• Do not be in the path of the fire.

• Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

• If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

• If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

• An evacuation centre at the Tabulam CWA Hall, 16 Court Street, Tabulam has closed for the evening.

• Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

• For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.

• Monitor weather conditions and weather warnings at Bureau of Meteorology.