Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

A total fire ban has been declared for the Far North Coast region today.

A total fire ban has been declared for the Far North Coast region today.

THE Rural Fire Service has put in place a total fire ban for the Far North Coast Fire Area, with a severe fire danger rating issued for the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

A total fire ban means no fires out in the open. A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing.

During a total fire ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.

General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.

The Bureau of Meteorology is tipping today to be a scorcher, with the Northern Rivers expected to be hot and sunny, winds north 20 to 30km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 33 to 39, and a top of 40C expected in Grafton.

The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property. Under certain conditions, the NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert.

For more details on total fire bans visit the RFS website.