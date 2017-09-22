Total fire ban expected in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

WITH temperatures set to soar well into the 30s this weekend, a total fire ban is expected in the Clarence Valley on Sunday.

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent Stuart Watts said due to the heat, and a lack of rain for the better part of six weeks, the fire danger was palpable.

"Tomorrow the danger will be very high and it is forecast to be severe on Sunday, which means a total fire ban," he said.

"The weather is primed enough to support a hard-running fire.

"Rural brigades have been briefed, and we're as prepared as we can be so there'll be plenty of volunteers ready to respond to any report of fire.

"The best idea is to not light fire or undertake any activity which may cause a fire."

Supt Watts added fire permits had been suspended for the past three weeks.

It is a crime to light a fire without a permit in the danger period, or on a total fire ban day.

If you do see an unattended fire, report it to Triple Zero immediately. If you see someone acting suspiciously around bushland, phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.