TOTAL FIRE BAN: Fireys issue warning for Friday

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Sep 2020 3:30 PM

A TOTAL Fire Ban (TOBAN) will be in place for the Far North Coast for Friday, September 25.

The ban affects the Ballina, Byron and Tweed shires, as well as the Richmond Valley, Lismore, Kyogle and Clarence Valley local government areas.

NSW RFS operational officer, Aaron Howard, said the Far North Coast weather area was predicted to reach Very High Fire Danger.

"A TOBAN means no fires out in the open, including camp fires, private pile burns or solid fuel heaters or cookers," he said.

"General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are also not to be done in the open.

"For further information, members of the public are encouraged to visit the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au."

