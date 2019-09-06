Total fire ban in place as severe conditions hit

A TOTAL fire ban is in place throughout the Clarence Valley as the day firefighters have dreaded all week has arrived.

"The day we have dreaded all week arrives tomorrow. Please stay aware and if you see fire or smoke please report it to 000," Fire and Rescue Grafton wrote on its Facebook page last night.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District warned residents the severe fire danger makes it difficult and dangerous to contain fire.

"It does not take long for fire to take hold in these conditions," The NSW Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District posted to their Facebook page.

The RFS has urged residents to be prepared should a fire threaten their property and enact their fire survival plan.

Total Fire Bans are in place across northern NSW today and tomorrow. NSW RFS

"What would you do if a fire broke out tomorrow and threatened your family, house or animals? What's your plan?"

"Are you prepared mentally and physically to shelter in place as a bush fire impacts your house? Or would you leave early and if so where would you go?

"In the forecast conditions and if you are unprepared, it is prudent to leave early. Time to review or download your Bush Fire Survival Plan."

During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.



Any activity that sparks a flame such as welding are not to be done in the open.

There is currently an out of control fire burning near Tenterfield in a remote area south-west of Drake in the Girard State Forest.

The RFS advise residents along Long Gully Road should continue to monitor the situation and follow your bush fire survival plan. If your plan is to leave, do so early and well before conditions deteriorate.

Report all fires immediately to 000. For information on fires burning in your area, monitor Fires Near Me or NSW RFS Website and follow the advice provided in the messaging or from fire fighters on the ground.