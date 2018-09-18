Total revamp of executive heralds exciting times for Yamba

The Leadership hand-over. Left from front: outgoing secretary, Bev Mansfield; outgoing president, Debbie McCredie; outgoing treasurer, Rick Angelo. Right from front: new vice-president, Lauren Priest; new treasurer, Meredith Morschel; new president, Gina Lopez; new secretary, Roz Woodward.

The Leadership hand-over. Left from front: outgoing secretary, Bev Mansfield; outgoing president, Debbie McCredie; outgoing treasurer, Rick Angelo. Right from front: new vice-president, Lauren Priest; new treasurer, Meredith Morschel; new president, Gina Lopez; new secretary, Roz Woodward.

THE YAMBA Chamber of Commerce has been invigorated with an influx of new skills, says incoming president Gina Lopez.

Ms Lopez leads a totally new executive for the chamber as long-serving executive members agreed to take a step back to welcome in new blood.

"We're really enthusiastic and bring a huge amount of diverse and valuable skills to the room,” MsLopez said.

"I would also like to thank the previous executive for all their support through this process.

"Their experience has not been lost to the chamber, and I have the feeling of 'many hands will make light work'.”

Ms Lopez said there were practical, procedural matters to work through before the new executive outlined its plans for the coming year.

Outgoing president Deb McCredie thanked the outgoing executive for their endless hours of time and congratulated them for their achievements over the past year.

"It is really exciting to welcome so many new business owners into the chamber and to have them take on roles on the executive committee,” she said.

"I congratulate Gina on her appointment as president, Lauren Priest as vice-president, Meredith Morschelas, treasurer, and Roz Woodward as secretary.

Ms McCredie said the influx of new members into the chamber has created enthusiasm with a fresh approach.

"I look forward to watching their combined business talents contribute to the future of Yamba,” she said.

Ms McCredie said the skills the new executive would bring to the chamber would bring a more modern approach to doing business.

"Working with social media and the digital economy is the way forward for many businesses, and we know the new executive will bring a vast knowledge in this area.

"They're also comfortable with ecological issues,” she said.