‘Totally devastated’: Fire ruins community group resources

GUTTED: Two sheds belonging to the Yamba Rotary Club and Lions Club burnt down last night.

AS DEVASTATING bushfires ravage the region, a smaller blaze in Yamba has stripped a community group of its resources.

Last night, Yamba Fire and Rescue, Maclean Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service responded to two sheds alight in Yamba near the sewage treatment plant.

One of the sheds owned by the Rotary Club of Yamba once housed tables, chairs, barbecues and other items used for community events but everything was "totally destroyed" in the blaze.

Rotary club secretary Rick Angelo heard the news early this morning and said it was lucky the blaze didn't spread further.

Yamba 510 Fire and Rescue attended a shed fire last night.

In a post to its Facebook page the Rotary Club said investigations have begun into the fire and it is believed "not to be a bushfire".

"Amongst the widespread destruction and despair from the fires ravaging eastern Australia this is just another blow to our communities by affecting both the Lions and Rotary Clubs abilities to offer assistance to those in greater need," the post read.

"We are thankful that it is just physical loss and there was no loss of life. Everything will eventually be replaced in time."

"We just have to sell a few more sausages so we can get on with what we do best, and that is serving the community."

The club thanked fire crews for preventing the blaze spreading to Yamba Golf Course and School.

Mr Angelo said it was "frustrating" situation and it would be expensive and take time to replace what had been lost.