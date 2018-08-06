'Straight-out cruelty': Last-ditch effort to save fig tree

A protester has chained himself to the Castle Drive fig tree at Lennox Head.

A protester has chained himself to the Castle Drive fig tree at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 9.20am: LENNOX Head protesters have chained themselves to the fig tree on Castle Dr, as work is expected to continue to cut it down.

Resident John Sparks has been protesting the removal of the tree.

"We are chaining ourselves to the tree to protect the wildlife still in the tree and protect what's left of the tree itself," Mr Sparks said.

"We found on Tuesday the ducks nest and had to request council to inspect it.

"But the council are not willing to wait 28 days so sought permissions from The Office Of Environment and said 'there's no other wildlife there'.

"It's straight out cruelty as far as we're concerned. You can't just move the nest, you'll kill the ducks."

Mr Sparks also said there was a bees nest, but said he was told this didn't factor in as "they're not native bees".

"Council said they would just cut the honeycomb with the queen bee and move it," he said.

"WIRES have said there would be other animals that live in the tree. So we are down there trying to protect all the nature in the tree and save what's left of the tree."

Meanwhile, he said he is on a mission to try and "have the laws changed to protect the tree's life, and give the tree rights".

"We have no right to destroy that tree.

"There's five other countries that have given rights to nature so that it has the right to exist.

"The council is playing dirty games.

"We asked council for a WIRES representative to inspect the tree, they said no. They had their own guy to have a look, so they could get the all-clear."

"It's all about destruction.

"We are just saying wait 28 days until the ducks egg hatch."

UPDATE, 8.40am: A PROTESTER has chained himself to a 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head in a last-ditch effort to save it.

The Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors wrote on Facebook this morning: "Good morning fellow fig lovers... this morning another local passionate fig protector has chained onto the Castle Drive Fig!

"Gory has chosen to chain on and protect those who can't speak for themselves - the wood ducks and the Queen of the Castle.

"Please join him along with the many others who will continue to stand up for what is right!"

More to come.

Original story: BALLINA Shire's deputy mayor says all avenues to save Lennox Head's 200-year-old fig tree have now been exhausted, after his last minute efforts to protect a wood duck nest failed to gain support.

Keith Williams said he consulted with a number of his fellow councillors over the weekend.

But he could not get support to delay the fig tree's removal, and he now expects the Castle Dr fig tree to be gone within the week.

"I'm a wildlife rescuer, so protecting a nest is a reflex action, but for my colleagues it's simply further delay in an already painful process," he said.

Meanwhile, Cr Williams has also criticised some of the fig tree "protectors" over their tactics.

"All councillors, myself included, find the targeting of staff for abuse and baseless accusations of corruption totally unacceptable," he said.

"I also have no doubt that all councillors acted in good faith in what they believe is the best interests of the community.

"I believe we should have installed a robot barrier and sought alternative insurance, others believed that the risk of further legal claims was too great."

Cr Williams said he has now exhausted all avenues available to protect the tree.

"We cannot save this tree, but we should learn from this experience and make sure the soon to be introduced Significant Tree Register for Ballina Shire protects our old trees and is supported with enough funding to pro-actively manage trees before problems arise," he said.