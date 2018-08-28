Former footballer’s foot eaten by rat

Gary Mabbutt has had a horrific experience while visiting his daughter in South Africa.

IT'S hard to imagine a worse way to wake up than catching a rat eating your foot.

Unfortunately for Tottenham legend Gary Mabbutt, the nightmare became a reality while on a safari in South Africa.

The 57-year-old woke to find his bed covered in blood and severe damage to his foot after the horrific incident at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Astoundingly, Mabbut claimed he couldn't feel the rat crowing down on his toes due to a long career in football and type 1 diabetes.

Mabbutt, who played 16 matches for England, was rushed home for treatment following the incident six weeks ago.

"Unfortunately, due to the injuries through my career and some diabetes - I have very little feeling in my feet," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"So I've gone to sleep and during the night a rat has come has into the bedroom, climbed into the bed and decided to chew on my foot.

"It made quite a big hole in my toe going down to the bone and ate underneath my foot so it became infected.

"I then got home quite quickly and then I was in hospital for a week and that was about, crikey, about six weeks ago now."

Mabbutt blames his football career for making his foot so tender and delicious.

Due to treatment for an infection caused by the injury, Mabbutt has to visit hospital to get an intravenous drip for a few hours a day.

Mabbutt played 611 games in a 16-year Tottenham career.

Despite the horrific nature of the injury, Mabbutt was still able to joke about the incident.

"When you think about it, all the opponents that I played against I finally get taken out by a rat," he said.

Mabbutt isn't alone in foot related injuries caused by animals.

Last year, former Hawthorn and Gold Coast Campbell Brown told the story of his father-in-law Tom, who suffered a similar fate at the jaw of his pet chihuahua Sabel.

Tom also has diabetes and has limited feeling in his feet as well.

In two incidents separated by two years, Sabel chewed off both his owners big toes.

Brown said Sabel ate the nail, flesh and bone of the affected toes, but could only see the funny side of it all.

"It's a funny story, too good a story not to put on Twitter," he said. "I'm just glad he doesn't sleep naked because that could have been a real tragedy.

"Now the dog's just taking the piss."

The lesson here is maybe we should all start wearing shoes to bed.