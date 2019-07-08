Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

Daniel Routledge is showered in love and from family and friends at the funeral for his father, David.

Matt Collins

HUNDREDS of friends, family and co-workers attended a touching funeral to celebrate the life of their co-worker, their mate and their father.

Former Blackbutt resident David Routledge was tragically killed in a mining accident in Middlemount on Wednesday June 26.

Hundreds travelled from near and far to pay their final respects to a much loved husband, friend, dad and grand-dad at the graveside funeral service on Monday at the Blackbutt Cemetery.

The weather gods shone down for a touching occasion with a beautiful, sunny afternoon to celebrate a remarkable life.

Mr Routledge, who was living in South Mackay, had many friends in the South Burnett as he was born in Nanango and enjoyed many fond memories from his time growing up in Blackbutt.

He died after her was trapped in a digger after a high wall collapse at the Middlemount Coal mine.

At only 55 years of age, David Routledge was a much-loved man taken far too soon.

The family invited all attendees to continue on at the Blackbutt Golf Club to raise a glass and share stories from happier times of their friend.