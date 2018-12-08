Touching tribute 15 years after Daniel's disappearance

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have shared a heart-felt message to their son, Daniel, on the 15th anniversary of his disappearance.

On December 7, 2003, 13-year-old Daniel left his Palmwoods home to catch the bus to the Sunshine Plaza so he could buy his mum a Christmas present.

His abduction and murder sparked the biggest manhunt in Australian history before his convicted killer, Brett Peter Cowan, was found.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe, parents of Daniel, with school children before the march in memory of Daniel around Huonville. Sam Rosewarne

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation posted a heart-felt message, saying the world was now a different place than what their young boy knew.

"Who could believe it will be 15 years since we lost our son? Thankfully he is not forgotten," they said.

"His tragic story is one that must be retold so that we all reflect and become energised and empowered to learn important life skills to keep kids safe.

15 years on. It is a different place to one Daniel knew.

He is not forgotten. It’s been tough journey, we are in a happy place. Becoming grandparents & seeing our sons married are wonderful experiences. We will never forget kind embrace of community, we thank you, Bruce & Denise pic.twitter.com/oWBEhojgIm — Daniel Morcombe Foundation (@DanielMorcombe) December 7, 2018

"He is not forgotten. It's been a tough journey, we are in a happy place. Becoming grandparents and seeing our sons married are wonderful experiences.

"We will never forget the generosity and kind embrace of the community.

"Amazingly that continues today and we thank you, one and all."

Bruce and Denise Morcombe. Tessa Patrick

The Sunshine Coast couple have been determined to create a legacy to Daniel that helped others.

They have visited thousands of schools to teach kids how to be safe, and have been appointed Child Safety ambassadors.