GRATEFUL: Grafton trainer Brenden Mackay is thankful for young stablehand Kelly Colledge’s incredible efforts to keep the stable afloat.
Horses

Tough 2020 made easier as newcomer takes the reins

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Jun 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: For Grafton horse trainer Brenden Mackay, 2020 has been harder than most.

At just 48-years old, Mackay has just undergone three months of chemotherapy as he fought a brain tumour.

But a saviour to Mackay and his stable has been industry newcomer Kelly Colledge, who came on as a stablehand 14 months ago but has stepped up to take the reigns in his absence.

For Colledge it has purely been a passion but her efforts at the Cuban Song Lodge in Grafton have not gone unnoticed, earning a spot in the finals of the Darley Stable and Stud Staff Awards.

Going up against close to 258 nominees from right around the world, Colledge has reached the final two in her category as a newcomer.

St. Andrews Christian School State Touch Football Representatives, Kelly Colledge.
Mackay is pleased to see Colledge earning the recognition he has long felt she deserves.

“Kelly saved my stable and is keeping my dream alive. She has a ‘next-level’ work ethic,” Mackay said.

“For myself it’s just an honour we’ve been able to recognise and nurture talent. She’s our rock.”

Mackay has not seen any of his six horses race since January this year but Colledge has kept them in good stead for a strong return when called upon.

With $5000 in prizemoney on the table for the winner of the award, Colledge could benefit greatly as she angles towards an impressive career ahead.

The winners of each category will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 17 at the website studandstablestaffawards.com.au. Proceedings kick off at 7.30pm.

