Tough Douglas to skipper Scots in do-or-die clash

PASSION AND PRIDE: Luke Douglas will take over the captaincy of Scotland in their match this weekend. Ross Setford/AAP

RUGBY LEAGUE: Clarence Valley's own Bravehart Luke Douglas will get the opportunity to skipper his national side Scotland for the first time this weekend when his side meets Samoa in a sudden-death clash.

It has been a horror start to the World Cup for the Scottish outfit after conceding 124 points in their opening two matches against Tonga and New Zealand.

But the side has the opportunity to earn passage to the quarter-finals if they can knock off a Samoan side led by NRL's Sam Tagataese.

Douglas was handed the captaincy following the disgraceful departure of Scotland captain Danny Brough who was "too drunk” to board a plane in New Zealand on Sunday.

While Scotland's hopes appear more grounded than their former captain, the Maclean-born leader dismissed claims his team don't belong in the finals.

"I suppose it's not a matter of deserving it or not. If we win we're in,” Douglas told News Limited.

"We've done enough in the past to get that fourth position in the world ranking and I suppose our first two performances so far in the World Cup haven't been the best, we've let ourselves down, we've let our heritage down and it's about rectifying that.

"We need to give ourselves a chance. We're not giving ourselves any opportunity.”

Brough was one of three Scottish players - including interchange backs Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker - sent from the World Cup for the incident on Sunday but Douglas said his side had been able to move on from the loss quickly.

The 31-year-old hoped the Samoans, who lost 32-18 to Tonga on Saturday, were still hurting going into their Barlow Park encounter.

"Hopefully, they're feeling a bit battered and bruised because it was a bit of a physical encounter,” he said.