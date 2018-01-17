Tough rescue for experienced boat crew

CLOSE SHAVE: The Marine Rescue Wooli Unit responded to an EPIRB alert, a tow for a vessel with engine failure and drifting dangerously close to the rocky shore line south of Wooli.

CLOSE SHAVE: The Marine Rescue Wooli Unit responded to an EPIRB alert, a tow for a vessel with engine failure and drifting dangerously close to the rocky shore line south of Wooli. Marine Rescue Wooli

THE endurance of Wooli Marine Rescue personnel was put to the test when members rescued a sailing vessel in distress this week.

The group's rescue vessel responded to a call for assistance from a yacht drifting 12 nautical miles offshore.

The vessel's steering had failed and it had been drifting overnight.

A call to the water police activated the search for the vessel at 5.30am.

Four crew members arrived quickly to the rescue vessel and a watch officer arrived at the Marine Radio Base to join the duty radio operator already on watch.

The rescue vessel located the disabled vessel, a Hans Christian 33, 13.5nm SE of Wooli and set up for a 20nm, 3.5-hour tow to Coffs Harbour.

Once out of normal radio range of the Wooli Base, vessel to base communications were maintained throughout via the VHF Channel 82 repeater on Clarence Peak.

The route took the vessels seaward of South Solitary Island, an area of water not often frequented by the Wooli crew.

Once in the harbour at Coffs, the Coffs Harbour rescue boat helped by setting up a side tow to take the assisted vessel on to a marina berth.

The Wooli crew then had a two-hour return voyage to Wooli into the north-easterly breeze that had freshened to 20 knots.

Unit commander Richard Taff praised the professional approach to the rescue.

"The entire rescue and return took eight hours of sailing over 60nm and 200L of fuel to meet our commitment to safety of life at sea," he said.

Mr Taff said the good holiday boating weather had kept the group busy in its efforts to ensure safety of life at sea.

"Radio operators have maintained a daily radio watch and the rescue vessel has been on the water most days," he said.

He said the first incident was not at sea, but on land, following a tobogganing accident at the Sand Slide.

He said medical assistance and evacuation was only possible by boat and, with a spinal injury always suspected, this was a lengthy process.