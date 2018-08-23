Tough times bring inspiration to slide guitarist

GOLD Coast musician Kenny Slide says inspiration can sometimes come from the tough times, and the support received from family and friends.

"Life for me hasn't always been easy, and in the past I've had a few hurdles to overcome to say the least, Kenny said.

"Looking back, I now see I've learnt so much from that experience and it's even given me heaps of inspiration in writing my songs.”

After a series of life-changing events resulted in six months of speech rehabilitation, Kenny doubted his ongoing musical career and took to the ocean for release and inspiration. Determination, passion and drive saw Kenny step up a gear, move forward with driving force and beat all odds. His career's since skyrocketed and Kenny's now called upon to support many local and international bands across the country.

He believes it is all part of the master plan and that you can turn a negative experience into a positive.

"One of my biggest positives is definitely music because for me music is life. I'm so stoked I have released my first EP, Roll Out, followed by my debut album It is What It Is and turning my dreams into reality by playing my music while travelling Australia in my 4WD.

"I hope to share my experiences with others, razz up the crowd and bring some good times to the venues.

"It started a fire within me. I'll take my surf rock and blues around the world and entertain, inspire and teach.”

Kenny's music brings a Gold Coast summer inspired sound through a collaboration of acoustic roots, surf rock and blues. Taking inspiration from major blues and roots players, Kenny surprises with his lap-steel, acoustic and electric guitar, stomp box and tambourine tunes. With a mix of covers and originals in his play list, Kenny's raw energy and token lap-steel slide guitar is an impressive combination for story-telling through music.