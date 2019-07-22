Tour de France daredevil’s wild jump

What the jump looked like from the peloton.

A French mountain bike rider has defied critics by describing his daredevil jump over the Tour de France peloton as the achievement of a lifetime goal.

Valentin Anouilh, 21, pulled off a perfectly-timed jump during stage 10 of the world's premier road cycling race after six months of training.

Unlike the first man to attempt jumping the Tour de France - Canada's Dave Watson who made it across the road before crashing in 2003 - Anouilh's effort went off without a hitch.

"I've jumped over roads before, but it's when I saw the route of the Tour de France last October that I had the idea to jump the peloton," Anouilh told USA Today. "It was a childhood dream of mine since seeing Dave Watson's jump."

Valentin Anouilh got sky high.

A video of the jump went viral on Facebook, but not everyone was happy. One user wrote: "You should be imprisoned for putting other's lives at risk!"

Anouilk fired back, after being supported by former French road race star Thomas Voeckler.

"Thank you Thomas Voeckler for defending me on the fact that I knew what I was doing and that there were risks only for me!!" Anouilh wrote.

A bird's eye view of the Tour de France.