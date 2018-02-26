Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH POWER: Department of Education head Mark Scott (left) with Woolgoolga High principal Guy Wright on a visit last year.
HIGH POWER: Department of Education head Mark Scott (left) with Woolgoolga High principal Guy Wright on a visit last year. Trevor Veale
News

Touring education leaders connect on Coffs Coast

Greg White
by
26th Feb 2018 8:30 AM

MORE than one hundred public education leaders come together this Tuesday at Opal Cove Resort with regional school principals gaining direct access to bureaucrats.

NSW Department of Education Secretary, Mark Scott, will head the high powered delegation discussing the department's new Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

He will be joined by departmental deputies Murat Dizdar and Georgina Harrisson to engage in conversation about the student-centred policies and priorities of school education in NSW.

"We are keen to connect directly with principals about how we can best meet the needs of the students in our care and support our schools," Mr Scott said.

"It will be an opportunity to go into more depth on how we want to support the work of principals and enhance the educational services on offer to our schools."

The Coffs Harbour event is part of a three-week tour of NSW with the education leaders aiming to meet with as many principals as possible during the forums.

NSW public education is the largest education system in Australia with 810,000 students in 2,200 schools and 85,000 staff.

georgina harrisson mark scott murat dizdar nsw department of education strategic plan 2018-20 nsw education system opal cove resort public education in nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate
Drivers endangering our kids lives

Drivers endangering our kids lives

News Mum and daughter nearly hit by a motorist that failed to stop at Clarence Valley public school.

  • 26th Feb 2018 2:21 PM
POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs in the Clarence Valley

POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs in the Clarence Valley

News Looking for a job? Check out what's available in the Clarence Valley

Rebels to soul search after disappointing turn out

Rebels to soul search after disappointing turn out

Sport Navy Tridents get the wood over South Grafton club on charity day.

  • 26th Feb 2018 3:30 PM
What Hogan said about the new National's leader

What Hogan said about the new National's leader

News Page MP tells us his thoughts on the new Deputy Prime Minister.

  • 26th Feb 2018 3:06 PM

Local Partners