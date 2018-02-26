Touring education leaders connect on Coffs Coast

HIGH POWER: Department of Education head Mark Scott (left) with Woolgoolga High principal Guy Wright on a visit last year.

MORE than one hundred public education leaders come together this Tuesday at Opal Cove Resort with regional school principals gaining direct access to bureaucrats.

NSW Department of Education Secretary, Mark Scott, will head the high powered delegation discussing the department's new Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

He will be joined by departmental deputies Murat Dizdar and Georgina Harrisson to engage in conversation about the student-centred policies and priorities of school education in NSW.

"We are keen to connect directly with principals about how we can best meet the needs of the students in our care and support our schools," Mr Scott said.

"It will be an opportunity to go into more depth on how we want to support the work of principals and enhance the educational services on offer to our schools."

The Coffs Harbour event is part of a three-week tour of NSW with the education leaders aiming to meet with as many principals as possible during the forums.

NSW public education is the largest education system in Australia with 810,000 students in 2,200 schools and 85,000 staff.