Touring with Debbie is a fabulous time

FINALIST: Debbie Bowling from AbFab Tours is one of the finalists for The Daily Examiner People's Choice Awards. Kathryn Lewis

CURIOUS about the hidden secrets of Tenterfield or looking to peruse the royal bounds of Yulgilbar Castle?

AbFab tours was sparked by a love for adventure and bringing people along for the ride, and that's exactly what Debbie Bowling does with each trip she takes.

The South Grafton business takes locals and interstate visitors to marvel at the Valley's local wonders and even takes a trip across the strait to enjoy Tasmania.

Ms Bowling said the idea first came from the 2005 Jacaranda Festival, when her daughter Kelly ran bus trips to fundraise for the Jacaranda Queen campaign and enlisted the help of Ms Bowling and her husband, Don.

"It was sheer content and delight when we were doing that with her,” Ms Bowling said.

Ms Bowling said her role as organiser for trips with friends helped spur the idea into reality, which is now a successful business run with her husband.

"Initially the target market was mature people who have watched me grow up in South Grafton, who I went to church with, who I went to school with their children,” she said.

"Being a local South Graftonian, I thought they would trust myself and Don. They would know us from when we were little.”

Ms Bowling was shocked to be named a top 12 finalist for The Daily Examiner People's Choice Employee of the year.

"I was actually on tour, travelling back from Yulgilbar Castle and one of my passengers texted me and said, 'Congratulations Debbie',”

"I said, 'Congratulations for what?'

"I wasn't expecting it because I don't have a shopfront,

"I'm not where people flow in and out of my shop so to speak, I work from home. I was quite surprised and very delighted.”