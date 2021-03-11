Tourism and Hospitality roadshow coming to the Clarence

Waitress carrying three plates with meat dish Generic photo of woman working in hospitality industry

TAFE NSW is partnering with the Clarence Valley Council to bring the Tourism and Hospitality Roadshow to Grafton in an attempt to connect those seeking employment in the industry with business managers and job opportunities.

Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay said there has been a shortage of hospitality workers across the Clarence Valley.

"This roadshow offers local business managers and workers the chance to come together, meet one another and make connections," he said.

"We recognise the importance of maintaining a healthy workforce that has prospects and confidence in business.

"Training opportunities through NSW TAFE will be discussed. Fee free and low cost courses are available to teach the necessary skills to assist job seekers find suitable employment. They are designed to help people unleash their career potential and succeed within the industry.

"The roadshow is a great opportunity for businesses to connect with potential staff members and also for people who are seeking employment in the hospitality or tourism sectors to meet and talk to local business owners."

The event will be held on Monday March 22, 9.30 - 11.30am at Vines, 139 Fitzroy Street, Grafton, with morning tea and refreshments provided.

To register or for more information email events@tafensw.edu.au