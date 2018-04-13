AUCTION: What's the tourism centre's fate?

McKimm's Real Estate principal Angus McKimm closes the auction after receiving no bids for Lot 2 Spring St, South Grafton.

THE former tourism information centre building at South Grafton was passed without bid at the much anticipated auction last night.

The sale of the council-owned building had generated a lot of debate in the community, but failed to translate into bids at the auction, held on-site.

The auctioneer, Angus McKimm from McKimm's Real Estate, initially asked for a bid of $750,000 from the group of about 20 people who attended.

"I can't accept opening bids under $500,000," he said.

Even this was too rich and the auction soon concluded with the site passed in without a bid.

Afterwards, McKimms Real Estate agent Tony Campbell said it was disappointing, however, he remained positive.

"We know we have interested buyers who couldn't make it to the auction today. We remain confident it will sell in the next coming weeks," said Mr Campbell.

Mr Campbell said the building is a much more modern, commercial style building compared to others seen in Grafton.

"It's got a lot of open areas and it can easily adapt to what someone has in mind. The extra land space could be developed from council DA approval."

Mr McKimm said prior to the auction that a fast food or fine dining could be a possibility as it's on substantial land.

