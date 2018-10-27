Tourism growth presses Iluka

MORE and more tourists are discovering one of the Clarence Valley's hidden gems, Iluka.

On the Clarence Coast between the Clarence and Esk rivers and the Pacific Ocean, Iluka is a slice of nature with a laidback feel where everyone feels at home.

In 2001, Jeff and Karen Toms moved to Iluka from Queensland to take over the Woody Head Caravan Park.

Now, the managers of the Iluka Riverside Holiday Precinct, Ms Toms has a deep love of the coastal town.

"We used to holiday at Woody Head, it was our favourite place in the world,” Ms Toms said. "It was a pleasure to look after that for over a decade.”

Ms Toms said she often jokes with customers that they won't tell their friends about Iluka so it continues to be a 'secret destination', but in reality more and more people are discovering the town each year.

"There are not many places like Iluka left,” she said.

"It's natural beauty, the World Heritage rainforest, the Esk and Clarence rivers, we've got beautiful walks and whale watching platforms.

"Iluka has certainly grown, but it hasn't changed much when you come in, it doesn't look very different.

"It's a hidden treasure.”

Ms Toms said they were busy all year round now, even having difficulty booking people into the caravan park in winter.

"Even when we are busy, Iluka still has a laidback feel about it. It's beautiful,” she said.

Clarence Valley Council figures show a 114 per cent increase in international visitors and a 41.5 per cent increase in domestic tourists to Maclean, Iluka and Yamba from 2008 to 2017.

Ms Toms said as more accommodation becomes available, more people will come.

"There are some people who don't like (development in the town), and I get it, they don't want to share the beautiful town, but so many times we have had to turn people away, we need more accommodation for people,” she said.

"Progress is happening, and we have to make sure we are in control of what's happening.”