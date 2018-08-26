Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria. Picture: Supplied
15 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria. Picture: Supplied
News

Horrific tourist bus crash kills 15

by AP
26th Aug 2018 7:45 AM

AT LEAST 15 people have been killed in a road crash in Bulgaria involving a bus carrying tourists.

Police say the bus was transporting tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort when it overturned and then plunged down a side road 20m below the main route it had been travelling on.

Another 27 people were injured in the incident.

The accident happened at 5.10pm local time on Saturday, 20km north of the capital Sofia.

Health officials said some of those injured were in a critical condition. There was no immediate information about the nationality of the passengers. Following the crash, the government immediately declared Monday a national day of mourning.

Related Items

bulgaria bus crash coach fatalities

Top Stories

    AGE OF WISDOM

    premium_icon AGE OF WISDOM

    Rugby League SHE might be two years off 40, but mother of two, Relle Donovan, is showing no signs of slowing down.

    Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    premium_icon Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    News GALLERY: See who was at the Black Tie Ball

    • 26th Aug 2018 7:35 AM
    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Politics Page MP puts Canberra drama behind at tennis club upgrade opening

    LEAGUE: Comets ready to close book on fairytale

    premium_icon LEAGUE: Comets ready to close book on fairytale

    Rugby League COFFS Harbour aim for glory in the Group 2 grand final.

    Local Partners