Holiday tragedy: Tourist drowns in Gold Coast canal

by Jeremy Pierce and Jacob Miley
5th Jan 2021 11:31 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM
Queensland Police Divers and Gold Coast Water Police at the scene of a drowning early this morning. Photo Scott Powick, Newscorp
Queensland Police Divers and Gold Coast Water Police at the scene of a drowning early this morning. Photo Scott Powick, Newscorp

A Victorian tourist has drowned after an early morning swim in a Gold Coast canal.

The man, in his early 20s, went swimming with a group of friends about 5.30am in a canal near a private residence at Broadbeach Waters.

He dived under the water but did not resurface.

Police arrived within minutes and an officer dived into the water in a desperate bid to find him, but the murky conditions hampered the search.

Police divers eventually located the man's body later in the morning.

 

Queensland Police Divers, Gold Coast Water Police and Surf Life Saving Officers at the scene of a drowning early this morning. Photo Scott Powick, Newscorp
Queensland Police Divers, Gold Coast Water Police and Surf Life Saving Officers at the scene of a drowning early this morning. Photo Scott Powick, Newscorp


The man had been holidaying on the Gold Coat with friends.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hooker and Sunshine boulevards at Broadbeach about 5.30am Tuesday after reports a man, who was with a group, entered the water and did not return.

Acting Chief Superintendent Greg Baade told media it was "a terrible tragedy".

"This is a group of young people who have come from Victoria on holidays … for this to happen is an absolute tragedy," he said.

Police have contacted the family of the 21-year-old man, whose shattered friends will return to Victoria without him.

He said the circumstances leading up to the accident would form part of the investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Multiple police crews, and Surf Life Saving Queensland staff assisted in the search.

