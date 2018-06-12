Tourist foots medical bill after horror assault

The altercation started on the dancefloor and ended with chipped teeth.

A MAN has been left footing his own medical bill after falling victim to "gratuitous violence" in an horrific Coast night-club assault.

Last year, after a night of drinking at a Mooloolaba bar 37-year-old Dustan Gabriel Stack's boss got into an "altercation" with their soon-to-be victim on the dance floor and pushed him.

Stack - whose smile made the victim feel "uncomfortable" - then picked up the man's leg and forced him to hop before the pair crashed into the ground.

The man's jaw hit his left shoulder as he fell onto his side which caused his teeth to chip.

He has since moved back to Sweden and was forced to pay his own medical costs.

Stack yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was on probation at the time of the assault and was reportedly "performing well".

Stack's lawyer said his client admitted the actions were "inappropriate", but argued it wasn't a "protracted assault" and he no longer went out drinking.

The court heard the father-of-two's criminal history showed evidence of "anger issues" which Judge Brian Devereaux said showed the behaviour "isn't out of character".

"You have a history for being difficult, if not violent when intoxicated," Judge Devereaux said.

"You're starting to get too old for courts to worry about rehabilitating you."

Judge Devereaux sentenced Stack to 12 months' imprisonment with immediate release on parole.