Tourist information centre gets hefty price tag

McKimm's Real Estate principal Angus McKimm closes the auction after receiving no bids for Lot 2 Spring St, South Grafton. Caitlan Charles

THE OLD tourism information centre in South Grafton will hit the market for $1.2million following today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Following the site auction last week, the councillors needed to vote on whether the property could be listed.

Council will continue to have operational costs for the building and the surrounding open space until the property is sold and will remain on the asset management list.

When the property on Spring St is sold, the funds will go to the Strategic Building Reserve.

The property is listed through McKimm's Real Estate.

Councillors voted unanimously to list the building.