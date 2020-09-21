Menu
Car crashes down Yamba Road near Palmers Channel
Tourist loses control, car veers off Yamba Rd

Adam Hourigan
21st Sep 2020 2:50 PM
A TOURIST driving into Yamba has had a lucky escape after the car she was driving lost control and went down an embankment near Palmers Channel bridge.

Police were called to the incident shortly after 1.30pm, responding to reports that the car had entered the river, however long thick grass on the banks stopped the car’s progress before the river bank.

Authorities were called to a single vehicle incident where a car lost control and went down an embankment near Palmers Channel bridge. Photo: Adam Hourigan
The female driver was on her way to the Yamba Backpackers when she lost control of the car, and overcorrected, sending the car hurtling down the steep side of the road.

Authorities were called to a single vehicle incident where a car lost control and went down an embankment near Palmers Channel bridge. Photo: Adam Hourigan
She was uninjured in the incident.

The car, a white Hyundai sedan was a rental car, and was loaded onto the back of a tow-truck, as police and RFS briefly closed one lane near the bridge.

Authorities were called to a single vehicle incident where a car lost control and went down an embankment near Palmers Channel bridge. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Traffic has now returned to normal

