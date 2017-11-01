Tourists vote Grafton jacarandas better than Brisbane's

THE BEST: Asuna Oga, right, and partner Shoichi Katayama declared Grafton's jacaranda display 'the best'.

Tim Howard

A BRISBANE claim to be Australia's Jacaranda Capital has been dismissed as an attempt to "jump on the festival bandwagon”.

Speaking on ABC Radio the former curator of the Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Ross McKinnon, claimed the title on the basis of being the origin of the jacaranda in Australia.

He said the first jacaranda tree was planted in there in 1864, well before Henry Volkers' Grafton trees inspired its festival.

"Brisbane has far more jacaranda trees than Grafton will ever have,” Mr McKinnon said.

"In the past fortnight I have flown in and out of Brisbane and the number of Jacarandas flowering is astounding.”

Mr McKinnon claimed Brisbane's jacaranda history pre-dated Grafton by 70 years or more.

"The first Jacaranda was planted in 1864 in the city botanic gardens and comes with a fascinating story,” he said.

Mr McKinnon claimed the first curator of the botanic gardens would swap seeds with ships captains coming from South America, resulting in the first jacaranda tree being arriving in Brisbane.

Grafton's Jacaranda Festival Committee secretary Helen Templeton dismissed the Brisbane claim to jacaranda dominance.

"They're just jumping on the festival bandwagon,” Mrs Templeton said.

"It seems like every year when the flowers come out in Brisbane there's a claim they're the top city for jacarandas.”

She said history showed jacaranda trees were planted in Grafton in the 1880s and festival founder EH Chataway had the vision in 1934 to kick off the festival, based around the trees Henry Volkers had planted half a century earlier.

"Really Brisbane has a lot to catch up on before they could claim to have anything like Grafton's history with the jacaranda tree and the festival,” Mrs Templeton said.

"They can say they have more trees, but that's hardly surprising. Brisbane is a bigger place than Grafton.

"Over the years the city has a policy of maintaining the trees and replacing them.

"This has led to outstanding displays of jacarandas in streets in Grafton and South Grafton.”

The last word can go to a Japanese visitor to Grafton this week, Asuna Oga, from Osaka, who compared what she saw in Grafton to the Cherry Blossom Festival in her home country.

"We heard about the jacarandas in Brisbane, so we went to see them,” she said.

"Then we heard about Grafton jacarandas. This is the best place.”