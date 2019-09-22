‘Tower of strength’ who died at 23 fuels cure search

BRAVE BATTLE: Daniell Allchin, from Caloundra, lost his three-year battle with cancer on September 15, 2018.

THE death of a young man with a big heart has inspired a grieving community to help find a cure for the cancer that killed him.

September 15 marked one year since 23-year-old Daniel Allchin, from Caloundra, lost his three-year battle with osteosarcoma.

Now his friends and family are rallying to find a cure for the aggressive bone cancer so that others won't have to suffer the heartache they endured.

A testament to the Coast's adoration of Mr Allchin and his family, the charity event Daniel's Race for a Cure, to be held next Sunday, is sold out.

"It's truly amazing and we are so touched that so many people are willing to help us get through this time," mum Sue Allchin said.

"This year has been tough and planning the charity race day has given us something to focus on.

"We think it will be a big party- a celebration of Daniel's life."

Chris Hemsworth with Daniell Allchin, from Caloundra, who lost his three-year battle with cancer on September 15, 2018.

The race day at Sunshine Coast Turf Club will raise funds for sarcoma research charity Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation as well as Dreams2Live4 which grants wishes for adults with cancer.

About 400 people are diagnosed with osteosarcoma each year in Australia, primarily adolescents and young adults.

Several studies have found a correlation between the cancer and rapid bone growth experienced during puberty, which Mrs Allchin said her son experienced.

Daniell Allchin, from Caloundra, lost his three-year battle with cancer on September 15, 2018. He is pictured here (centre) with his family Fraser, Taylan, Sue and Jeff.

Mrs Allchin said he is remembered for his kind, cheeky and gentle nature.

"I am so proud of Daniel, he was so brave in his final hours, I know he must have been so scared, but he was a tower of strength," she said.

"A day doesn't go by that we don't miss Daniel."