Localised flooding at The Serpentine, East Ballina by Mark Ross and Rick Beddoes who took a picture at Seagulls.
Localised flooding at The Serpentine, East Ballina by Mark Ross and Rick Beddoes who took a picture at Seagulls. Mark Ross & Rick Beddoes
Town gets average September rainfall in just two days

JASMINE BURKE
3rd Sep 2018 4:51 PM
BALLINA has received 59mm of rainfall in the past seven hours, bringing this month's total rainfall to more than 83mm.

And it's not set to ease yet - the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of up to another 40mm of rainfall tomorrow.

According to Weather Zone, Ballina's long term average of September rainfall is 61.7mm.

They've recorded 1433.5mm of rainfall as the average amount for Ballina to September (119.8 Days) and the total for 2018 thus far as 1031.8mm (105 Days).

 

Alstonville has also seen a good amount with 11mm since 9am this morning.

According to the bureau, Lismore has only received a drizzle with 0.2mm recorded since 9am at Lismore Airport and 1.2mm in town.

"A strong high pressure system near Tasmania is extending a ridge into New South Wales, while a trough lies along the coast," BoM's weather situation reads.

"The high will drift slowly east during the next few days, bringing a gradual shift from southeasterly to northeasterly winds in most coastal areas.

"Increasing northerly winds will precede the next cold front, which is forecast to cross the southern coast later Friday and remaining parts on Saturday."

Lismore Northern Star

