Town rallies behind family after toddler’s tragic death

DEVASTATING LOSS: A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Elenore Lindsay, who drowned on the family’s Cootharaba property. Elenore’s aunt, Penny Lindsay (pictured) says the toddler was a “happy kid”. Photo: Lachie Millard

THE family of three-year-old Elenore Lindsay, who died on their Sunshine Coast property overnight has pleaded with the community for support during the difficult time.

Her grief-stricken mother has paid a heartfelt tribute to her little fighter as the local community rallies behind the family.

"Our little girl was incredibly strong and determined. From the day Elenore came into the world early and born with a defective heart she fought to survive. And she did," her mum Rowena said.

"Elenore was growing up a true little kid. She loved playing in the puddles, making a muddy mess and laughing. So many memories of her and thanks to technology - so many videos of her simply being a little kid."

Elenore Lindsay is being lovingly remembered by the local community. Photo: Supplied

Elenore's aunt, Penny Lindsay, has set up a Facebook fundraiser to help Rowena and the family through the difficult time.

"Any donations will help cover the cost of a little girl's funeral in the weeks to come, also it's just to take the stress off her mum," Ms Lindsay said.

Elenore went missing from her family's Cootharaba property on Monday afternoon, prompting a massive search involving police, SES and hundreds of local volunteers.

Her body was found in a dam just 150m from her bedroom just after midnight.

Noosa police acting officer-in-charge Neil Ashley said Elenore's death was "devastating" for the family and the hundreds of people involved in the search.

"It's always distressing. A young child three years of age, that's got to affect anybody that's involved in this," Sen-Sgt Ashley said.

The community is reeling after the tragic death of three-year-old Elenore Lindsay. Photo: Lachie Millard

"That's a concern that we have, not only for the volunteers and the SES, but for the police and anyone involved."

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.