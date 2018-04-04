Townsend business conquering the water world

WHAT started as a family owned business focusing on plumbing and waste-water out of a shed in Townsend for True Water Australia has snowballed into a multi-national business tendering for multi-million-dollar Department of Defence contracts.

The company last year finished work in Papua New Guinea on one of their biggest projects yet, working with the Australian and Papua New Guinean governments to design and build 250,000L sewage treatment plant to service the Igam barracks and a small local community.

True Water Australia director of operations and mechanical engineer Daniel Mahoney said the $900,000 project presented a number of challenges including cultural barriers, harsh enviornmental conditions as well as the security costs.

"When we got over there we had to pay $1000 a day for security, but they did a fantastic job,” Mr Mahoney said.

"We were able to help that local community and use local people as part of the project which helped improve their skills and knowledge and also gave them training for the ongoing operation of the plant.

"While there were some serious challenges over there we were able to deliver the facility on time and budget and have it working perfectly within three weeks of arriving in Papua New Guinea.”

Since then, Mr Mahoney said True Water Australia has completed a number of landmark projects, including using new technology to reuse water in homes in south-east Queensland and completing wastewater treatment facilities on the World Heritage listed Fraser Island for Queensland Department of National Parks.

"A lot of businesses around here are domestic operating locally, but we've been really focused on going next level and its paid off with the amazing things we've done,” Mr Mahoney said.

"At the moment we've got projects happening all over Australia. We worked at the airport in Toowoomba, and at a Western Australia ranch where they filmed the movie Australia.”

Mr Mahoney, who was an engineer with the Australian Defence Force, said people were surprised to find a large operation run out of Townsend.

"It's a family run business with myself and my two brothers, we've got our mother and some more people in accounts and we've gone from strength to strength,” he said.

"This year's growth is earmarked to be even bigger. We've recently been to Japan to the Kubota plant, where they're mostly known for tractors in Australia but are leading the world as one of the biggest water processing companies too. We brought them to Australia and showed them what we're doing, and earned the rights to import their products. It's state-of-the-art and world recognised, and a really exciting opportunity to work with them in Australia.”