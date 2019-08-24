Menu
Highway upgrade from Devils Pulpit to New Italy.
Townsend delays part of highway build

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
FROM Monday, there will be six days of work on Jubilee Street at Townsend to build the new bridge. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and increased stoppages to allow access to the site.

Asphalting will be carried out for two days from Monday on Coolgardie Road west of the overpass bridge. Local traffic can expect lane closures and full stops in both directions between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be short stoppages in both directions for six days on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie while vehicles access the worksite. Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and expect minor delays between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

