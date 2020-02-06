Townsend developer looks to fill gap

A SUBDIVISION plan that has laid dormant since 2004, with the potential to fill a gap in affordable housing availability, has been resurrected.

If approved, the 32-lot residential subdivision of Lot 2 (No.21) Jubilee St, Townsend – proposed by WV Developments – would supersede the 24-lot plan approved in 2004.

Warwick Mawhinney said he bought the property and updated the site plan after helping his parents look for a new home, finding there were few options in the Lower Clarence.

Mr Mawhinney said his parents did not want to go into an over-55s-style retirement community or an apartment, so finding something smaller and appropriate outside those categories was a challenge.

“We probably looked for two years before we found something suitable,” he said.

“There were apartments but they were not user-friendly, and at any time we could have bought something with three bedrooms.”

Having adjusted the layout, Mr Mawhinney said there were some bigger blocks he envisaged would attract first home buyers, with smaller blocks appealing to retirees.

The increase in the number of lots comes despite the Roads and Maritime Services carving off a section of the site for the new Pacific ­Highway.

All of the smaller lots are at least 400sq m the minimum size permitted under the current zoning conditions of R2 – low density residential.

While noise could be a concern for some, with the Pacific Highway adjacent, the Environmental Impact Statement stated that RMS had carried out acoustic testing and “provided acoustic protection to those closest to the highway”.

“They (RMS) have advised that further testing will be undertaken when the new highway is in operation and the matter of what, if any, treatment is required to future dwellings in the development and who will provide it can be addressed at that stage,” the EIS read.

There would also be the addition of a cul-de-sac through the centre of the development, accessed via Schwonberg St on the western boundary with two of the lots having direct access to Jubilee St.