Ella Boon looks up at her house in Celtic Cct Townsend.
Adam Hourigan
People and Places

Townsend lights up the Christmas night

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Dec 2018 8:10 AM
FOR a small town on the outskirts of Maclean, Townsend lights up the night sky with its dediation to Christmas lights.

All around, whether it is a simple string light hanging from the ceiling, or the ornate display that the Boon family produce every year, it is a mecca for those seeking soem Christmas spirit at night.

"It takes about a month,” Jason Boon said. "One year we decided to fill in the whole roof...and it's always a pain when you switch it all on and one of hte lines on the roof doesn't work.”

It's the fourth year the family have gone all out, with daughter Ella saying she likes the lines on the roof, which contains hundreds of metres of rope lights, sparkles and even a Christmas tree at the door.

"We had a five metre Christmas tree as well,” Amanda Boon said. "But it blew down in the storm. It looked great.”

Ms Boon said they were always being asked at the local shop when the display was going to come around, and said that people would stop and talk every night to them about the display.

"It just gets bigger each year,” she said.

