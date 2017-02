A truck turns into an access road from the Pacific Highway to the under construction parts of the new motorway.

IF you live in the Jubilee Street area of Townsend, the water will be going off for Monday.

Clarence Valley Council has advised the due to the Pacific Highway upgrade, a water main will be relocated on Monday.

This will mean that residents living in Jubilee Street from the Pacific Highway to Scullin Street will have their supply interrupted from 9am-4pm.

A letter box drop was conducted Friday to inform affected residents.

Council has apologised for any inconvenience.