Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community members get together to thank RFS volunteers. Steph Holden.
Community members get together to thank RFS volunteers. Steph Holden.
News

Township gives back to volunteers

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT THE height of the bushfire crisis, evacuees in Ashby Heights didn’t know what they would be going home to.

Bob Rigg said there was a plenty of uncertainty among evacuees in Ashby as the Myall Creek Fire bore down on the township in November but that was quickly followed by relief as they returned to their houses.

“We got hammered up here but nobody lost a home thanks to the boys in yellow,” he said.

As the threat subsided and Mr Rigg said he began to see other groups putting on fundraisers for their local brigades to say thanks and wanted to ensure those who helped save Ashby got the recognition they deserved.

From there, organisers of the Ashby markets created a raffle, raising enough money to put on a community barbecue for volunteers as a way to say thanks as well as making an $800 donation to the local brigade.

The event on Sunday attracted a large number of locals and 25 volunteers from local brigades

“It was fantastic,” he said.

“We thanked the boys for keeping the roofs over our heads.

“Everyone was happy and we fed them all and gave them a drink.”

One lucky volunteer went home with more than just a full stomach, bagging a free trip on Reel Time Charters after a raffle prize was donated back by the previous winner who didn’t fancy a boat trip on the open ocean.

Mr Rigg said instead of picking another winner he held it back for the volunteers BBQ to give the members a shot at something extra special.

“They all jumped at it,” he said.

“One of the young blokes from Gulmarrad won it.”

ashby ashby markets clarence bushfires nsw rfs reel time fishing charters
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yamba bypass should be priority

        premium_icon Yamba bypass should be priority

        Letters to the Editor 'Delaying the bypass will only mean that one day it will cost significantly more'

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:59 AM
        Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        premium_icon Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        Opinion ‘It’s like the local hardware store asking to be allowed to expand into the local...

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
        Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        News A mystery illness that’s striking down native birds

        IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today