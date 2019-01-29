Menu
Jason Joshua Shepherd, 21, pleaded guilty to serious assault after he threatened to gut a petrol station worker “like a fish” and swung a hammer at a complete stranger.
Man threatens to gut worker, swings hammer

by Sam Bidey
29th Jan 2019 4:52 PM
A  MAN who threatened to gut a petrol station worker "like a fish" and swung a hammer at a complete stranger has blamed his offending on a low alcohol tolerance.

Jason Joshua Shepherd, 21, pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person over 60, common assault, going armed to cause fear, possessing a knife in a public place, obstructing police and public nuisance offences.

Shepherd walked into the Caltex Star Mart at Condon in the early hours of September 30. Police prosecutor Kelly Mythen said the 21-year-old began to abuse the worker without warning or reason.

"(The worker) was approached by the defendant and told several times that he would 'bash you and gut you like a fish'," Ms Mythen said.

Ms Mythen said although no actual attack occurred, when police arrived they discovered a knife in Shepherd's possession.

Shepherd was given bail, only to commit another act of random violence a week later on Mallee St, Condon.

Ms Mythen said Shepherd was spotted standing in the middle of the road before running at a stranger in a car and swinging a hammer at him.

Defence lawyer Jake Burke said his client had a low tolerance for alcohol and was drunk on both occasions.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley sentenced Shepherd to 12 months' jail. When taking into account his 101 days of time already served and his plea of guilty, Mrs Wadley ordered Shepherd be released on parole immediately.

