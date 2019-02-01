Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Weather

Elderly man rescued from inundated home

by Jacob Miley
1st Feb 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been carried to safety by police officers after his Railway Estate property began to take on water.

Police responded to the incident on Railway Avenue just before 10am Friday.

It is understood about a foot of water was flowing through the man's home.

Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds


A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 90s, was taken to a family member's car nearby.

Severe weather warnings remain current for Townsville and surrounding areas, with the region on high alert for significant flash flooding.

editors picks qld floods townsville

Top Stories

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Police arrest man allegedly armed with firearm after car chase into northern NSW

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class

    FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    premium_icon FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    Athletics SHOCKED Tait earns her way into national athletics championships.

    What's on in the Clarence Valley this week?

    premium_icon What's on in the Clarence Valley this week?

    Whats On Here are six fun events to go to this week