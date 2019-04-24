Man exchanged 530 texts, had sex with 12yo girl

A MAN and a 12-year-old girl exchanged 530 flirty texts on one day and naked photographs before they had sex, a court has heard.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a raft of charges including three counts of carnal knowledge of children under 16 in the Townsville District Court.

The court heard when the man was aged 19, he groomed a 12-year-old girl into having unprotected, consensual sex with him in 2016.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said the pair were in a friendship when they agreed to have sex, professing their love for each other via "sexualised" text messages.

"There's an imbalance in the relationship … there were discussions about having a child with her," Mr Crane said.

"As a result of the intercourse there was pain to her and a suspected pelvic inflammatory disease."

Mr Crane said the man was not the slightest bit mature.

The court heard the man was no longer in a relationship with the 12-year-old, having moved on with a 19-year-old woman, now the mother of his seven-month-old baby.

The man completed Year 12 and had worked on a casual basis in hospitality.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien sentenced him to two years imprisonment, suspended after six months.

"You have pleaded guilty, I have taken that into account … you are an immature young man, so too was the complainant, an immature young lady susceptible to your advances," Judge O'Brien said.

"You were fully aware of her age, and the purpose of this unlawful knowledge is to protect young people against their own immaturity."