Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Prison. Picture: Evan Morgan
Stuart Prison. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Townsville prison guard charged with assault

by Staff writers
7th Aug 2018 7:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON guard has been charged with assaulting a male inmate at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokeswoman said the custodial officer had been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and abuse of office.

"The charges relate to an alleged assault on a male prisoner, which the man sustained injuries to his face and body, the spokeswoman said. "As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

The 44-year-old accused was charged after an investigation by the State Crime Command's Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

It will be alleged he assaulted a male prisoner on March 29.

He has been suspended from duties pending court proceedings and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court this month.

prison queensland crime

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners