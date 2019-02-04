Warning issued for croc and snake infested floodwaters

TOWNSVILLE residents are being warned to watch out for crocodiles and snakes in floodwaters across the city.

The State Government has warned people in North Queensland to be aware of crocodiles and snakes as floodwaters rise.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the reptiles could turn up in unexpected places during flooding.

"Crocodiles prefer calmer waters and they may move around in search of a quiet place to wait for floodwaters to recede," she said.

"Crocodiles may be seen crossing roads, and when flooding recedes, crocodiles can turn up in unusual places such as farm dams or waterholes where they have not been seen before."

Ms Enoch said snakes were "very good swimmers" and could also turn up unexpectedly.

"If you see a snake, don't attempt to catch or remove it," she said.

"It's best to leave snakes alone to move on of their own accord, or you can contact a local licensed snake removalist if you need assistance."

Ms Enoch said other wildlife, such as cassowaries, may also take refuge on elevated ground away from their normal habitat, such as on roadways or sports fields.

"It's best to leave these animals alone," she said. .

"And if you see a crocodile, please report it as soon as possible to the Department of Environment and Science on 1300 130 372."

Ms Enoch said the department would investigate all reports it receives.

"All crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan," she said.

Ms Enoch said residents should expect crocodiles in all North Queensland waterways, even if there is no warning sign.

"Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night," she said.

"Never provoke, harass or feed crocs.

"Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead."